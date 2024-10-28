North Lauderdale

North Lauderdale commissioner arrested on domestic battery charge

Regina Martin, 42, was arrested and booked into jail on Sunday, records showed

By NBC6

A North Lauderdale commissioner has been arrested on a domestic battery charge, records showed.

Regina Martin, 42, was arrested and booked into jail on Sunday, Broward jail records showed.

Further details about her arrest weren't available.

Regina Martin
Martin represents District c in North Lauderdale and is running for re-election this year.

She faces two challengers in the Nov. 5 Election: Kimotta Johnson and Morfydd (Mar) Woodbine.

According to her profile on the North Lauderdale city website, Martin is a senior pastor at Embassy Church of South Florida in Oakland Park, and the founder and operator of Embassy College and The Embassy Academy, a K-12 private school.

Local

She holds a doctorate in theology from Galilee Bible Theology School, her profile says.

