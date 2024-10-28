North Lauderdale commissioner arrested on domestic battery charge

A North Lauderdale commissioner has been arrested on a domestic battery charge, records showed.

Regina Martin, 42, was arrested and booked into jail on Sunday, Broward jail records showed.

Further details about her arrest weren't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office Regina Martin

Martin represents District c in North Lauderdale and is running for re-election this year.

She faces two challengers in the Nov. 5 Election: Kimotta Johnson and Morfydd (Mar) Woodbine.

According to her profile on the North Lauderdale city website, Martin is a senior pastor at Embassy Church of South Florida in Oakland Park, and the founder and operator of Embassy College and The Embassy Academy, a K-12 private school.

She holds a doctorate in theology from Galilee Bible Theology School, her profile says.