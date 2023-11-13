2 people dead, another injured in North Miami shooting: Police

A shooting in North Miami left two people dead and another hospitalized Monday, police said.

Paramedics responded after 4 p.m. to the area of Northeast 123rd Street and 5th Avenue.

The injured victim was airlifted to a trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

What led to the shooting was under investigation.

