‘Not-so-Foul': Butler, Herro ranked amongst the best behaved players in the NBA

A new study has put Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro as two of the cleanest players in the NBA in the past 5 seasons.

The study, done by USA Legal Betting, focused on identifying who committed the most personal fouls during the last five years and revealed that the two Heat stars place in the top 10 cleanest players.

Jimmy Butler came in at number 6 with only 431 fouls in 9,958 minutes played. That means he fouls on average every 23 minutes and 6 seconds he plays on the court.

Tyler Herro, showing up at number 9, committed 343 fouls in 7,631 minutes played, fouling at an average of every 22 minutes and 15 seconds.

In comparison, the cleanest player was Tyus Jones, the Washington Wizards point guard.

Adversely, the dirtiest player is former Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon, who now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The analysis also focused on teams that incur the least infractions, finding the Milwaukee Bucks as the most well-behaved team, committing a foul every 12 minutes and 59 seconds, while the Detroit Pistons ranked as the most disruptive team.

Here's the list: