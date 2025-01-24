Miami international airport

Note stating there is a bomb on plane discovered on Aeromexico flight at MIA

The discovery was made on flight 423 to Mexico City at gate H6, Miami-Dade Sheriff's officials said.

Passengers were deplaned from an Aeromexico flight at Miami International Airport Friday when a note stating there was a bomb onboard was discovered on the plane, officials said.

A bomb squad was called in to sweep the aircraft and cargo. The scene was deemed safe and officials gave the all-clear.

The flight, which was scheduled to leave at 1 p.m., was expected to depart at 3 p.m., officials said.

Further details were not available.

