Nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital Dies From Coronavirus

Jackson Health confirmed Saturday that a nurse who worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital died from complications of COVID-19.

“Our Jackson Health System family is mourning the death of longtime Jackson nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan, who recently died from complications of COVID-19," a statement from Jackson Health read.

"Araceli dedicated nearly 33 years of her life treating some of our most critically ill patients. During her long and storied career, she also mentored and trained other nurses, and was a champion for the profession."

Sources told NBC 6 Araceli worked shifts at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Cleveland Clinic.

"As we battle this global public health crisis, caregivers throughout the world are bravely serving on the frontlines, often putting their patients’ lives before theirs," the statement continued. "These medical professionals – people like Araceli – are the true heroes, and we salute them all.”

Florida's total number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 3,700 Saturday morning, with the state's official death toll reaching 54.

