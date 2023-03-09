Oakland Park Man Had 100 Images of Child Porn on Laptop: BSO

An Oakland Park man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges related to child pornography, authorities said.

Dylan Kenyon-Jones, 28, faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to investigators, an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force unit in North Florida received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was possessing and transmitting images of child porn on social media.

Investigators later identified Kenyon-Jones and found he relocated to South Florida. On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office ICAC unit served a search warrant at his Oakland Park home, where they found more than 100 images of children ages 6-12 engaged in sexual acts on Kenyon-Jones' laptop.

Kenyon-Jones was arrested and taken to Broward's main jail. A judge set his bond to $110,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with minors and was forbidden from using a phone or computer with internet.