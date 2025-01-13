Off-duty officer shoots, kills dogs attacking his dogs at Tamarac hotel: BSO

An off-duty police officer shot and killed two dogs who were attacking his dogs in the parking lot of a Tamarac hotel, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded at around noon to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of Extended Stay America Suites along West Commercial Boulevard.

Footage from Chopper6 showed two white tarps draped over the canines.

Officials said dogs were attacking the two dogs of an off-duty Lauderhill Police Department officer when he fired his weapon.

Witnesses told NBC6 they heard at least four gunshots and the dogs slumping to the ground.

“It was like, pow, pow, pow, pow, and then I see a woman run away," Germain Leger said.

NBC6 reached out to the Extended Stay America Suites to see if the shooter involved was a guest or just passing through.