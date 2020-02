A stretch of Interstate 95 in Martin County was closed Wednesday amid a large law enforcement presence following an officer-involved shooting, officials said.

The highway was closed in both directions near the 107 mile marker and would remain closed for several hours, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

Footage showed multiple deputies at the scene, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

No other information was immediately known.

