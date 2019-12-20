Officer Suffers Gunshot Wound in Davie: Police

An officer was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound in Davie, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at the Rexmere Community on Southwest 116th Way near Southwest 12th Place around 2 a.m. on Friday, according to reports.

It remains unclear how the officer was shot, but a source at the scene told NBC 6 it was not a suicide attempt and that the officer in question is going to be okay.

Close to 4:30 am Friday, detectives and Davie police were wrapping up an overnight investigation outside a home. Evidence collected included a belt and a smattering of blood.

"I didn't thin it would be something like this," said Edmarie Nieves, who lives across the street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.