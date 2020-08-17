Miami-Dade

Officers Investigate Fatal Shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was shot and killed Monday in northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows nearly a dozen police vehicles near Northeast 215th Street and 10th Avenue near County Line Road.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said one person was shot and killed, and another person was detained for questioning.

Local

Miami Police 5 seconds ago

Miami Police Used Facial Recognition Technology in Protester's Arrest

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Sisters Aim to Provide Hope With Book of COVID-19 Survivors' Untold Stories

Officers also responded a crash near a 7-Eleven. It's unclear whether those scenes were connected to the shooting.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and Miami-Dade police were investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us