Officers Investigate Fatal Shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade

One person was shot and killed Monday in northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows nearly a dozen police vehicles near Northeast 215th Street and 10th Avenue near County Line Road.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said one person was shot and killed, and another person was detained for questioning.

Officers also responded a crash near a 7-Eleven. It's unclear whether those scenes were connected to the shooting.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and Miami-Dade police were investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.