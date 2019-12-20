Officials, Doctors and Families Gather at Jackson South to Warn Against Drunk Driving

Rachel Foster was killed by an impaired driver in 2016, just off the Palmetto Expressway.

A neighbor had driven her there so she could help her boyfriend, who had run out of gas. As she poured gas into the car, a drunk driver came from behind and killed her.

Now, her family is speaking out against the dangers of drunk driving, especially during the holiday season.

"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye," her mother said at an event at Jackson South Medical Center on Wednesday.

The event was coordinated by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Florida Highway Patrol and doctors from the hospital to remind the South Florida community of the dangers involved with drunk driving ahead of upcoming holiday celebrations.

"Be responsible," one Florida Highway Patrol officer said. "If you've had too much to drink, don't drive. There are many other options."

According to the National Traffic Safety Administration, 29 people die every day in the U.S. in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. That equals one death every 50 minutes.