Officials Investigate Small Plane Crash at Pembroke Pines Airport

Officials were investigating a small plane crash Monday afternoon that took place at a Pembroke Pines airport.

The crash took place on a North Perry Airport runway shortly after takeoff at 3:25 p.m. Only the pilot was onboard, and their identity has not been released.

The aircraft was reported to be a single-engine Lancair Legacy FG.

Pembroke Pines police were at the scene, located around 586 Southwest 77th Way.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

