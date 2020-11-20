On Transgender Remembrance Day, South Florida Remembers Yuni Carey And Transgender Lives Lost Due to Violence

A candle was lit for Yuni Carey’s life Friday, along with other transgender women and men whose lives have been cut short by violence this year.

Carey was a 39–year-old transgender woman who was a well-known drag entertainer and pageant queen in the LBGTQ community.

On Tuesday, police say Carey’s husband Ygor Arroudasouza called 911 and said he stabbed his wife.

Police found a bloody knife and fork inside their apartment.

“It was brutal. It was wrong. It was unfair. She was taken from us way too soon,” said Bianca Moya, who helped organize the virtual event.



"I cried. I didn’t know her personally but I still felt her because like any other transgender woman you feel your sister and you feel like that could’ve been me."

Carey performed at Azucar Nightclub in Miami for more than five years.

The venue also honored the entertainer during an opening performance Friday night.

A life violently taken – that many in the transgender community say is a painful reminder of the danger they face.

“That is something that we have to live with everyday trying to make sure that we survive,” Moya said.

The owner of the club says they plan to do another tribute on Sunday.