Hollywood

One Dead After Dispute Between Neighbors in Hollywood Leads to Shooting

Police say they've detained a person of interest involved in a fatal shooting in Hollywood Sunday afternoon, which authorities say began after a dispute between neighbors.

According to Hollywood police, the incident occurred near the 5400 block of Taft Street at 1:24 p.m. They say when officers arrived, they discovered on adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Investigators discovered the fatal shooting was sparked by a dispute between neighbors. They say a person of interest was detained.

This is a developing story. Check in with NBC 6 on air or online for updates.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodFatal Shooting
