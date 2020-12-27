One Dead After Dispute Between Neighbors in Hollywood Leads to Shooting

Police say they've detained a person of interest involved in a fatal shooting in Hollywood Sunday afternoon, which authorities say began after a dispute between neighbors.
According to Hollywood police, the incident occurred near the 5400 block of Taft Street at 1:24 p.m. They say when officers arrived, they discovered on adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.
Investigators discovered the fatal shooting was sparked by a dispute between neighbors. They say a person of interest was detained.
