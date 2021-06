One person is dead after what police say was an accidental shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the north parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

The Sunrise Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12th, in the north parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills Mall. There is no outstanding suspect and the area is safe. #sawgrassMills #sunrisepolicefl pic.twitter.com/4S2TbWRwnK — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) June 12, 2021

The police is attempting to notify the victim's family.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.