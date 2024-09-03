Opa-locka

Man dead, another injured after double shooting in Opa-Locka

The man in critical condition succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities. The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Opa-Locka that left one man dead and another injured Monday afternoon.

The Opa-Locka Police Department found two men shot at 2211 Rutland Street around 4:55 p.m. Monday. According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both victims—one in critical condition and the other stable—to an area hospital.

The man in critical condition succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities. The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

