Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff's Office says, at around 7 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting near the area of 1950 Northeast 49th Street.

Authorities found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. They say he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

