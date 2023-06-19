One man left injured after shots fired near Broward Sheriff's Office in Fort Lauderdale

Broward County Regional Communications were alerted to reports of shots fired at 2601 West Broward Boulevard just after midnight on Monday, June 19th, 2023 and arrived on scene to find a man suffering from gunshot, according to a statement from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The authorities said the victim was treated by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and taken to a local area hospital to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also say that one person was take into custody, while the BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crimes Scenes Unit investigates the incident.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates.