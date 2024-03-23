One of Monroe County's most wanted men arrested in Big Pine Key

One of The Keys’ most wanted men is finally behind bars after being arrested on Thursday night on an outstanding warrant, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Bruce Austin Mills, 40, stands accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house on March 9th, punching her, pushing her to the ground twice and breaking a number of items while inside the house, a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the press release, Mills entered the home while the woman was sleeping, yelled at her, broke an Xbox, a computer monitor and a stroller. When she tried to stop him, Mills punched her in the mouth and pushed her to the ground before fleeing the scene, the release said.

When the woman followed him, Mills pushed her to the ground again while outside the front door, the release said.

Deputies say they were not able to find him that night nor when they were called back to the house at 5:00 a.m. after the woman called them to say Mills was back and banging at the door.

Deputies were able to issue a warrant for his arrest on charges of burglary with assault/battery, battery, and criminal mischief.

His bond stands at $80,000, according to the press release.