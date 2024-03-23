Monroe County

One of Monroe County's most wanted men arrested in Big Pine Key

Bruce Austin Mills was arrested in Big Pine Key and faces charges of burglary and battery after assaulting his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

By NBC6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

One of The Keys’ most wanted men is finally behind bars after being arrested on Thursday night on an outstanding warrant, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Bruce Austin Mills, 40, stands accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house on March 9th, punching her, pushing her to the ground twice and breaking a number of items while inside the house, a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the press release, Mills entered the home while the woman was sleeping, yelled at her, broke an Xbox, a computer monitor and a stroller. When she tried to stop him, Mills punched her in the mouth and pushed her to the ground before fleeing the scene, the release said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When the woman followed him, Mills pushed her to the ground again while outside the front door, the release said.

Deputies say they were not able to find him that night nor when they were called back to the house at 5:00 a.m. after the woman called them to say Mills was back and banging at the door.

Deputies were able to issue a warrant for his arrest on charges of burglary with assault/battery, battery, and criminal mischief.

Local

severe weather 3 hours ago

Thunderstorms delay flights at Miami airport, suspend Ultra Music Festival and disrupt Miami Open tennis matches

Sunny Isles Beach 5 hours ago

18-year-old arrested for allegedly beating up at 14-year-old teen in Sunny Isles: Police

His bond stands at $80,000, according to the press release.

This article tagged under:

Monroe County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us