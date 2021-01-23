Broward

One Person Killed in Plantation House Fire Saturday Morning

Fire rescue crews responded to the one alarm fire inside the home located at the 1000 block of Northwest 99th Avenue just after 6 a.m.

One person died after fire broke out inside of a house in Plantation early Saturday morning.

Plantation Police Department officials said one person died in the fire, but did not release their identity. Another person was reportedly transported to an area hospital, but police did not confirm that.

Investigators have not released details on how the fire started at this time.

