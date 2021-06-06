One Week Later, Search for Suspects Continues in Banquet Hall Mass Shooting

One week after nearly three people were killed and nearly two dozen others injured after a shooting outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall, police are still searching for the suspects caught on camera opening fire.

Police are looking for a second car involved, saying they are now investigating if it was shooting at the crowd.

In previously released footage, flashes come from near a car as three men who appeared to be the ones to open fire on the crowd outside the El Mula Banquet Hall jump back in a white SUV and escape.

Police said they have now sorted out that the gunfire was not aimed at the three masked men leaving, but at the crowd outside the building.

“No man or women should feel comfortable driving around with assault weapons to commit a crime in a stolen vehicle,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “This will not happen on our watch.”

A third person, 32-year-old Shaniqua Peterson, died Thursday as a result of her injuries suffered in the May 30th incident.

"Our hearts are broken right now. She didn't deserve this," her aunt told NBC 6 on Wednesday when Peterson was still in the ICU.

Peterson’s family told NBC 6 she had been in a coma with a bullet lodged in her brain after the shooting.

“They took a mother from her son. they took a daughter from her parents. They took a sister from her siblings. They took a niece from her aunts and uncles.,” the family said in a statement to NBC 6. “Words can’t express the deep pain my family and I are feeling. If you know something, say something!”

Peterson was a mother to a 12-year-old son. The shooting also killed Clayton Dillard and Desmond Owners, who were both 26-years-old, while leaving 20 others hurt.

"My family is truly heartbroken by this senseless, unnecessary, demonic violence that's going on," Owens' aunt, Schkena Bruton, told reporters at a news conference.

The Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources declared the hall an “unsafe structure” during an inspection this week and shut the electricity off until further notice.

Tere Florin, a spokeswoman for the department, said inspectors found work done without permits and violations of the facility’s certificate calling for it to operate as a banquet hall.

Levine Cava said announced the county would be cracking down on code violators as a result of the shooting.

“Code enforcement officers that will work alongside our law enforcement officers. They will shut down illegal businesses that are operating wherever we find them,” she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.