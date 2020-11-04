Dania Beach

One Woman Dead After Argument Between Two Men Leads to Gunfire at Dania Beach Bar

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the gunfire erupted at Rookies Ale House at around 2:50 a.m.

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty Images

One woman is dead after an argument lead to an exchange of gunfire at a Dania Beach bar early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they say one adult female was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire Rescue later pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police are searching for two adult males they say fired at one another after an argument between the two escalated. No descriptions were given.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam 954-321-4544.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible to a reward up to $3,000.

Dania BeachBroward Sheriffs Officeshooting
