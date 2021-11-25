‘Only in Dade' Instagram Account Reactivated Days After Being Disabled

It took less than a week, but the popular social media account Only in Dade is back in action.

The Instagram account for the site posted their return Thursday, six days after saying it had been disabled for an unknown reason.

The account, known across the community for posting viral videos, images, memes and news, was disabled at 8:30 p.m. last Friday, a spokesperson said in an e-mail.

The page, which is also an active brand on Facebook and Twitter, has amassed 709,000 followers on the social media platform since its launch in 2013.

"All we simply want is to have our page reinstated so we can continue to entertain and inform our audience," the statement said. "We have received countless emails, phone calls, texts, tweets, direct messages and, comments across our platforms wondering what happened to our page."

The creators of 'Only In Dade' (Instagram handle: @onlyindade) say they weren't given a reason as to why the account was disabled.