Universal Orlando’s CityWalk Opens With Limited Operations

Universal Orlando announced this week that select CityWalk venues were reopening, including several restaurants and some shops.
In a press release, Universal said that staff and guests should continue to follow recommended CDC guidelines. Reservations are also recommended for restaurants.
The following restaurants are open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Auntie Anne's Pretzels
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market
- Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville
- Red Oven Pizza Bakery
- Voodoo Doughnut
Some shopping and entertainment venues will also be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Airbrush
- Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company (retail only)
- Universal Studios Store, merchandise carts
- Hollywood Drive-In Golf