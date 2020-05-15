Orlando

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk Opens With Limited Operations

Getty

Universal Orlando announced this week that select CityWalk venues were reopening, including several restaurants and some shops.

In a press release, Universal said that staff and guests should continue to follow recommended CDC guidelines. Reservations are also recommended for restaurants.

The following restaurants are open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

  • Auntie Anne's Pretzels
  • Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market
  • Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville
  • Red Oven Pizza Bakery
  • Voodoo Doughnut

Some shopping and entertainment venues will also be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

  • Airbrush
  • Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company (retail only)
  • Universal Studios Store, merchandise carts
  • Hollywood Drive-In Golf

