Universal Orlando’s CityWalk Opens With Limited Operations

Universal Orlando announced this week that select CityWalk venues were reopening, including several restaurants and some shops.

In a press release, Universal said that staff and guests should continue to follow recommended CDC guidelines. Reservations are also recommended for restaurants.

The following restaurants are open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Auntie Anne's Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Red Oven Pizza Bakery

Voodoo Doughnut

Some shopping and entertainment venues will also be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: