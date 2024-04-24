New documents in probe of Key Biscayne gymnastics coach accused of child sex abuse

New documents detail more claims against a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting two of his underage students.

Forensic interviews obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday include two young girls who said coach Oscar Olea allegedly touched them inappropriately while in gymnastics class.

The alleged victims, who are just 4 and 7 years old, were interviewed last year, records showed.

They told investigators Olea touched them in their privates but did not have sex with them.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Corrections Oscar Olea

The 7-year-old who was interviewed in December told investigators during summer camp that "Oscar is my gym coach, and he did something really bad."

The nervous child went on to say "he did it to other girls but one time I sit on his lap, but he’s just my coach, I can’t sit on his lap."

The girl also said Olea would play a game called "tickels" in class. The girls would stand still and couldn’t move, and that’s when she said he touched her privates.

In another interview, in October, the 4-year-old described something similar during summer camp.

She told investigators Olea touched her in one private area underneath her clothes "a thousand times" and another private area "seven times."

No charges were filed from those two interviews after the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office decided not to pursue them.

In a lengthy pre-trial detention hearing for accused Key Biscayne gymnastics coach Oscar Olea, the state attorney’s office played one of the alleged victims’ statements during court proceedings. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

Olea, 38, surrendered to authorities and was arrested on Feb. 28 on two counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child, following a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted two of his students who were around 14 years old at the time.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC6, one of the victims, who is now in her 30s, told detectives she was 10 years old when she became Olea's gymnastic student. When she was 14 and Olea was 22, she said he started to befriend her and portray himself as a "big brother" and told her they had a "brother-sister relationship," the affidavit stated.

According to another affidavit, a second victim, who is now in her 20s, came forward to police back in January and told them she was abused by Olea when she was 14 years old and he was 26.

Olea also befriended this victim, who said he portrayed himself as a father, older brother and friend figure in her life, police said.

One of the victims told detectives since she was bullied and her parents were going through a divorce at the time, she felt that Olea was the only one who "made her feel loved and valued."

Court records also revealed that the 38-year-old coach would give private lessons to one victim at the American Gymster in Key Biscayne and then drive her to another gym in Coral Gables to allegedly molest her.

Text messages released Monday reveal disturbing conversations between a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and underage students he is accused of sexually battering.

One of the victims claims on top of victimizing her at the gym, in his car and at his mother's apartment, Olea also managed to gain the victim's mother's trust and even visited their home.

"(Olea) told her she couldn't tell anyone about their sexual relationship and not to say anything to her parents," an affidavit read. "He did it out of love because he loved her, and he didn't do that with anyone else."

Olea remains behind bars without bond while he awaits trial. He has pleaded not guilty.