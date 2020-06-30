Outreach Teams Deployed in Miami-Dade COVID-19 Hotspots to Help Flatten the Curve

As coronavirus cases continue to spike in South Florida, Miami-Dade County has formed a team of county employees and volunteers to deploy into neighborhoods to help flatten the curve.

The Strategic Urban Response to Guideline Education outreach teams will visit COVID-19 hotspots throughout the county – including Brownsville, Little Havana, Cutler Bay, Allapattah, and Homestead – to equip residents and business owners with kits filled with safety materials such as hand sanitizers, masks and informational resources to promote public health.

