Over 1,300 vessels and thousands of fans come out for Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The show brings in nearly $1.8 billion to the local economy.

By Bri Buckley

Time is running out to explore the latest maritime marvels at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

“I like the set up watching how they maneuver everybody,” said Jackie Zahralban.

The show has taken over the intracoastal, with roughly eight miles of floating docks, over 1,300 boats and more than 100,000 people expected to attend.

“We have European clients and North and South American clients and I believe over 25 countries are represented here at the show this week,” said Dean Fillichio, Informa U.S. Boat Shows director of sales.

The show features seven locations from Las Olas Marina down to the convention center, ranging from small family boats to multimillion-dollar yachts.

“There will be a lot of deals done here today and over the weekend that could be 40% of somebody’s business year is contracted at the show here,” said Andrew Doole, Informa U.S. Boat Shows president.

The show brings in nearly $1.8 billion to the local economy.

“It’s great for the economy hopefully they’ll put it towards the public so we can get more benefits and everything to improve the city and everything around it,” Zahralban said.

The dollars coming in are a combination of boat sales, transportation, hotel stays, restaurant visits and more.

“My favorite part is what this show means to everyone in town the restaurants the business the hotels all the businesses it touches,” Doole said.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can buy tickets here: https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/show_overview.html

