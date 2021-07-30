Overturned Gas Tanker Closes All Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

An overturned gas tanker closed all lanes of a busy roadway in Miami-Dade County on Friday.

Chopper footage showed the scene on the Florida’s Turnpike southbound just past Bird Road, where the gasoline tanker overturned just after 6 a.m.

One person was seen being treated by rescue crews before being transported from the scene, but no information has been released on injuries at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as cleanup and the investigation continues.

