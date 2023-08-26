How chill is the Sunshine State? See where Florida ranks on list of most active states

How lazy are Florida residents year-round?

Although heat can make people sluggish, and cause ailments like heat exhaustion - Florida actually ranked among the top five most physically active states.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida Bet released a list of the most physically active states.

The list was comprised of the states with the highest percentages of adults who meet the CDC's physical activity guidelines.

According to CDC, federal physical activity guidelines for adults should be 150 minutes of moderate (or 75 minutes of vigorous) aerobic activity, and two days of muscle strengthening per week.

Florida ranked at number five on the list, with 27% of Floridians meeting the physical activity guidelines.

The most active state was Vermont, with 28.5% of the state's adults working out regularly.

The most active age group across the United States was the 18 to 44 range, at 24.2% of active adults among the demographic.

Senior citizens (aged 65 and above) ranked higher than the 45 to 64 age range, with 23.1% of seniors being active.

Only 21.2% of people aged 45 to 64 are considered physically active.

Income played a factor as well, with physical activity increasing according to salary.

Here's the top five most active states, ranked: