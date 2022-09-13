Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture.

Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The pair were arrested Monday at a boat ramp in Marathon after authorities received a report of a truck towing a boat that was blocking traffic.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies responded and found the boat on the back of a trailer that had a flat tire and damaged rim, officials said.

Inside the boat deputies found three 55-gallon drums of fuel, a fuel transfer pump, a satellite phone, a GPS with waypoints to Cuba, multiple gallons of marine oil, a large amount of water and soft drinks and numerous life jackets, officials said.

Rios Castillo, of West Palm Beach, admitted he was en route to Cuba for the purposes of human smuggling, the sheriff's office said.

Fernandez Rodriguez, of Tampa, admitted he was aware of the fuel drums in the vessel he was towing, officials said.

Both men were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Smuggling venture disrupted! Outstanding work & coordination between the Border Patrol, HSI & MCSO deputies. Smugglers will commonly overload these vessels with migrants & excessive fuel, placing anyone onboard at serious risk while at sea. #arrested #florida #BREAKING https://t.co/yoiq8Z5TyX — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 13, 2022

The sheriff's office said they were assisted by U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.