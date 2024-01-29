Crime and Courts

Pair accused of stealing $20,000 worth of merch from Miami Best Buy

The two appeared before a judge Monday after being arrested and charged with multiple counts of grand theft.

A woman and a man are facing charges after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items off the shelves of a Miami Best Buy.

Danielle Lorini, of Coral Springs, allegedly worked with Andrew Causa since September to steal $20,000 worth of merchandise from the store along Bird Road west of the Palmetto Expressway, authorities said.

Andrew Causa and Danielle Lorini

They were arrested on Sunday after they were caught on surveillance video taking items off the shelves and then leaving without paying.

Lorini has no prior criminal record. The judge said she is a Broward school teacher, but it's unclear where she was working. NBC6 reached out to the Broward public school district, charter schools and private schools.

Causa has an extensive criminal history and a prior stint in prison, prosecutors said.

