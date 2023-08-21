Pair accused of stealing $9,000 from bag after arriving at Miami International Airport

A man and woman were arrested after police said they stole $9,000 in cash from someone's bag after arriving at Miami International Airport.

Mayra Hernandez-Pupo, 49, and Rosbel Guerrero Sanchez, 45, were arrested Satuday on grand theft charges.

According to arrest reports, Hernandez-Pupo and Sanchez, who live in las Vegas, had arrived at MIA on a flight from Havana, Cuba.

Miami-Dade Corrections Mayra Hernandez-Pupo and Rosbel Guerrero Sanchez

The two had exited the airport and were waiting curbside to be picked up by family when they noticed a red bag that appeared to be abandoned, the reports said.

They went through the bag and found the cash, which they removed, the reports said.

When their family arrived, they started loading the bag into the vehicle but were confronted by the bag's owner, who demanded it back, the reports said.

As the bag's owner was going through it, he noticed the $9,000 was missing, and an argument ensued, the reports said.

Police responded and found $5,000 under a seat in the vehicle and the rest of the cash on Sanchez, the report said.

Hernandez-Pupo and Sanchez were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.