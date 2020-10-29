Pair Accused of Tampering With Ballot Box in Lighthouse Point

Two Miami men are accused of tampering with a ballot box in Lighthouse Point.

Vladimir Cuevas, 20, and Junior Cabral, 28, were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including stealing, moving or altering a ballot box, fraud and petty theft, jail records showed.

Investigators said the pair removed a post office drop box that had absentee ballots inside. Authorities haven't said exactly where or when the alleged incident happened.

Cuevas and Cabral remained held on $3,025 bond each Thursday, Broward County jail records showed.