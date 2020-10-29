Broward County

Pair Accused of Tampering With Ballot Box in Lighthouse Point

Vladimir Cuevas, 20, and Junior Cabral, 28, were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two Miami men are accused of tampering with a ballot box in Lighthouse Point.

Vladimir Cuevas, 20, and Junior Cabral, 28, were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including stealing, moving or altering a ballot box, fraud and petty theft, jail records showed.

Investigators said the pair removed a post office drop box that had absentee ballots inside. Authorities haven't said exactly where or when the alleged incident happened.

Local

Decision 2020 Oct 27

Problems at the Polls? We Want to Hear from You

Florida 4 mins ago

Jobless Claims in Florida Dropped Nearly a Quarter Last Week

Cuevas and Cabral remained held on $3,025 bond each Thursday, Broward County jail records showed.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyMiamiLighthouse Point
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us