A Palm Beach Sheriff deputy died after a battle with COVID-19, the police department announced Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Angela Chavers died the from virus earlier in the day.

Please keep D/S Angela Chavers' family and our Deputies in your thoughts and prayers.

Chavers is the third PBSO deputy to have died from the virus.