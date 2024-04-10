Palmetto Bay man wants punishment for kids who shot him in eye with water pellet

A Palmetto Bay man is asking for kids to be punished after he claims he was hit in his eye with a water pellet.

“I think it was kids just messing around but it was intentional,” Dave Singer told NBC6 on Wednesday. “As a parent, I would make my son apologize or I would sit there and I would apologize and try to rectify the situation and that has not occurred.”

Singer, a 62-year-old former Palmetto Bay Council member, said he has spent the last six days going to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute for treatment.

Davie Singer said he was hit in the eye by a water pellet.

“After this happened I was completely blind in my left eye for two, two-and-a-half days, and all I could see was white," Singer said.

It happened in the 8300 block of 154th Terrace in Palmetto Bay on Friday night, and a Ring camera captured it all.

The video from Singer’s home shows Singer arriving home with his son and his friends when a car drives by and someone inside attempts to shoot water pellets. They miss but come back again, hitting the group and leaving Singer on the ground.

He wants the kids who did this to get punished.

"I don’t want to ruin these kids’ lives because kids who are 16 and 17 do stupid things but they should at least go through the process," he said.

Singer said he did file a report with police, however Miami-Dade Police said at this time there is no proof of probable cause and no arrests have been made.

NBC6 reached out the Village of Palmetto Bay and Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office who both referred us back to Miami-Dade Police.

Back in January, NBC6 reported that Singer’s 16-year-old son was arrested after he allegedly threw an air horn at a baseball teammate to try and scare him, accidentally slicing his ear.

Singer's son was charged with aggravated battery, and thinks the law isn’t being fair in the water pellet case.

“They are trying to charge these kids with a misdemeanor when this is a very, very serious injury," he said. “There seems to be different laws for my family than there is for other residents of Palmetto Bay.”

Singer said he does believe there is probable cause, saying his home was the only one shot at and that the car tried twice to shoot at his property.