Parade and Parties: Miami Beach Pride Returns for 2021

After canceling the event in 2020 and postponing for five months due to the pandemic this year, Miami Beach Pride is back.

Here are some of the events you may want to check out this weekend, including the Festival in Lummus Park and Parade.

Hulu's Pride Sculpture Garden

A larger-than-life flower installation amplifying LGBTQ+ voices will be on displayed on Lincoln Road. Visitors will hear audio messages from LGBTQ+ storytellers that bring you all the Hulu shows you love.

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. September 16-19. Free and open to the public.

Pride Night @ Pérez Art Museum Miami

Kick off Pride Thursday evening with dinner and drag at Verde from 6-8:30pm (reservations required). As the sun sets, a special showing of the iconic LGBTQ+ “The Birdcage” starts at 8:30 p.m. Take a guided Pride tour of the art inside the galleries. Performer Tiffany Fantasia will spice up the classic movie with live commentary.

$55.00 per person after tax, tip not included.

Legends Ball @ 1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Miami Beach Pride produces its inaugural ballroom event entitled Legends Ball, an all encompassing homage to our South Florida ball community and vogue aficionados.

The event will feature celebrity guest judges and hosts including Jack Mizrahi from the Gorgeous House of Gucci and Jason Rodriguez from FX's smash hit POSE.

Thursday September 16, 8:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Tickets at the door: $35

VIP Gala @ 1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Dress to impress at this elegant signature event hosted by style superstar Carson Kressley. Fashionista Adora will be spinning tunes while featuring jaw-dropping surprises, special celebrity guests, an open bar and delicious passed hors d’oeuvres.

Friday, September 17, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Tickets: $150

Secret Garden and HEAT Pride Pool Party

On Friday, music by Dan Slater and Danny Verde. The website says to "prepare for a multi-sensory experience as we immerse you in music, art, and love."

Friday, September 17 10:00 pm. to Late at 4949 NW 7th Avenue

On Sunday, Pride takes over the Clevelander pool and patio, making a splash with beats by Dani Brasil and Joe Pacheco. This spot will have a prime location to watch the parade and continues through sunset with state-of-the-art lights, sound and LEDs.

Sunday, September 19, 12 p.m. 8:00 p.m. - Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Drive

Individual event and combo passes available: $59-169

Pride Festival @ Lummus Park

The spirit of Pride will ring loudly during this two-day Festival in Lummus Park. The event will feature music and performances from world-class DJs, entertainers including Latin Pop superstar Paulina Rubio. There will be two stages along with vendor booths, food, and a finale of fireworks.

Saturday and Sunday September 18-19 starts at 12:00 p.m. Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Drive

Tickets: By donation. Click here to register.

FLING - Official Women's Pride Party @ No. 3 Social, Wynwood

The official women's event for Miami Beach Pride featuring music by DJ Citizen Jane.

Saturday September 18 10:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. No. 3 Social Rooftop 50 NW 24th Street, Wynwood

Tickets: $20

URGE Miami Beach Pride

DJ's Paulo and Joe Gauthreaux will have you dancing all night.

VIP tickets include quick entry, plus access to an upstairs viewing area and private bathroom as well as a dedicated bar where you can purchase drinks without standing in long lines.

URGE events will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

Saturday, September 18, 10:00 p.m.- Sunday, September 19, 6 a.m. 1235 Washington Avenue

Tickets: $95-120

Sunday Pride Parade @ Ocean Drive

The main event along Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th Street will feature former professional football player and Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo as Advocate Marshal and a parade of 50+ floats and walking participants.

There will be two main entertainment stages featuring Latrice Royal, DJ Tracy Young, Walk The Moon, among others. Finish off the night with fireworks.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

Registration or donations are not required to attend. Pride is a community event. Proceeds of donations go to assist in ongoing operations of the Miami Beach Pride organization. Click here if you want to donate.

For more information about the events listed go to miamibeachpride.com