Parent Arrested, Students Cited After Fights Break Out at Norland Middle School

A parent was arrested and multiple students were cited after two separate fights at Norland Middle School in Miami Gardens Wednesday, officials said.

The fights broke out during afternoon dismissal at the school on Northwest 192nd Terrace.

Miami-Dade County Public School officials said the parent was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for their involvement in urging kids to fight. The parent's identity wasn't released.

The students involved were given civil citations.

There were no major injuries and no weapons involved, officials said.