Miami-Dade County

Parent Arrested, Students Cited After Fights Break Out at Norland Middle School

The fights broke out during afternoon dismissal at the school on Northwest 192nd Terrace

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police outside Norland Middle School after two fights broke out on May 4, 2022.
A parent was arrested and multiple students were cited after two separate fights at Norland Middle School in Miami Gardens Wednesday, officials said.

Miami-Dade County Public School officials said the parent was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for their involvement in urging kids to fight. The parent's identity wasn't released.

The students involved were given civil citations.

There were no major injuries and no weapons involved, officials said.

