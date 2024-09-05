Miami-Dade County

Mom says Miami-Dade substitute arrested on child porn charges seemed like a ‘normal guy'

George Rafols was employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a substitute teacher at Airbase K-8 Center.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents are speaking out after a Miami-Dade substitute teacher was arrested on child pornography charges following a year-long investigation.

Homestead Police said Wednesday that 37-year-old George Rafols uploaded a file containing child pornography last October.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Rafols was employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a substitute teacher at Airbase K-8 Center.

One mother said she and other volunteers celebrated Rafols' birthday about two weeks before his arrest and never noticed anything unusual.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Sometimes I used to come and help, and he used to be fine, like a normal guy, nice and respectful. I can't believe it," she said. "I have two of my kids that they've been with him, and nothing wrong with him, they said."

Other parents, however, told NBC6 that their kids said he seemed creepy.

Rafols was taken into custody and police said he is cooperating with investigators.

Local

Miami Seaquarium 32 mins ago

Miami Seaquarium touts recent USDA inspection that found no issues amid eviction battle

Florida 51 mins ago

Florida county's plan to turn historic ship into world's largest artificial reef hits a snag

He was booked into jail Wednesday on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, records show.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement on his arrest, calling the allegations against him concerning.

"The Homestead Police Department conducted their investigation with help from Miami-Dade Schools Police and although he is not an employee of M-DCPS, he will no longer be able to serve as a substitute teacher in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees," the statement read.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyCrime and CourtsHomestead
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us