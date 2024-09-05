Mom says Miami-Dade substitute arrested on child porn charges seemed like a ‘normal guy'

Parents are speaking out after a Miami-Dade substitute teacher was arrested on child pornography charges following a year-long investigation.

Homestead Police said Wednesday that 37-year-old George Rafols uploaded a file containing child pornography last October.

Rafols was employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a substitute teacher at Airbase K-8 Center.

One mother said she and other volunteers celebrated Rafols' birthday about two weeks before his arrest and never noticed anything unusual.

"Sometimes I used to come and help, and he used to be fine, like a normal guy, nice and respectful. I can't believe it," she said. "I have two of my kids that they've been with him, and nothing wrong with him, they said."

Other parents, however, told NBC6 that their kids said he seemed creepy.

Rafols was taken into custody and police said he is cooperating with investigators.

He was booked into jail Wednesday on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, records show.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement on his arrest, calling the allegations against him concerning.

"The Homestead Police Department conducted their investigation with help from Miami-Dade Schools Police and although he is not an employee of M-DCPS, he will no longer be able to serve as a substitute teacher in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees," the statement read.