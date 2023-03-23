Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, was arrested Thursday in Washington D.C. after he and his wife were removed from a hearing on gun regulations held by the House Judiciary Committee.

Cell phone video from inside the hearing shows Oliver and his wife Patricia shouting at a Republican lawmaker who then asked for them to be removed.

The hearing, titled “ATF’s Assault on the Second Amendment: When is Enough Enough?” elicited a spirited debate over gun deaths and firearm regulations, according to NBC News.

Im inside a hearing in DC. It’s incredible how republicans decided to atact @ATFHQ over America’s gun violence epidemic. It is so obvious their role as Gun Industry’s little bit@hes! pic.twitter.com/JERuSlUhcw — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) March 23, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In a statement to NBC News, U.S. Capitol Police said Oliver was arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307 (crowding, obstructing, or incommoding) after he "disrupted" the hearing.

Video of the arrest shows outraged witnesses chanting "He is non-violent!" at the three officers arresting Oliver.

One of the officers repeatedly told Oliver's wife to step back as she asked them to let her husband go.

"This is my first amendment right," she said. "I have the right to say whatever."

Manuel and Patricia lost their 17-year-old son Joaquin Oliver in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Fla., a 26-year-old freshman who is also a survivor of gun violence, tweeted about the incident, calling Oliver "a hero."

Frost tweeted that Patricia spoke at the hearing and "the chair escalated the entire situation," referring to Republican Rep. Pat Fallon.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver were just kicked out of this committee hearing on gun violence. Patricia said one thing and the chair escalated the entire situation. Then, Police arrested Manuel Oliver who lost his son in the Parkland shooting.



His son was shot to death. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.