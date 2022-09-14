Parkland Father Pleased After Defense Rests Case at Sentencing Trial

Many people watching the Parkland school shooting sentencing trial were left shocked and confused Wednesday when defense attorneys abruptly rested their case.

The decision by the defense to rest was a move that was unexpected, but one that was welcomed by some Parkland parents.

"We’re happy that this part of the process has ended," said Tony Montalto who founded Stand With Parkland after his daughter, Gina, was killed in the Feb. 18, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Montalto said he felt joy when the defense made the announcement, because it meant that he would not have to listen to the dozens of witnesses that were still set to take the stand.

"We’ve all had to listen to many things and many aspects of the confessed murderer’s life through this process," Montalto said. "Frankly, there was a little too much for my family's taste. You know we weren’t allowed to bring forth every detail and every wonderful thing about our beautiful daughter Gina."

Others watching the trial also wondered why the defense suddenly rested its case.

"Well I think it has to go to the strategy that they are employing and they decided that perhaps the state's ability to rebut the testimony was not worth the value of putting the testimony on in the first place," said attorney Richard Della Fera, who has practiced law in South Florida for more than 25 years.

Some on social media are speculating that the defense is trying to get a mistrial.

"It’s really not an ethical thing to try to get a mistrial and I would think that’s not what they are doing," said Della Fera.

Della Fera said Judge Elizabeth Scherer's actions in court on Wednesday helped to protect against a mistrial. The judge asked defendant Nikolas Cruz if he agreed with the decision by his defense.

“I think that was a very important thing for the judge to do because yes, if in the future, if Mr. Cruz wants to complain that witnesses should have been called there is a record of him being colloquy,” said Della Fera.

Crus has pleaded guilty in the shooting. Jurors are determining whether he should be given life in prison or a death sentence.

Della Fera said it is certain that a death penalty case will be appealed by the defense if a death sentence is imposed.