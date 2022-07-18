Live Updates: Parkland School Shooter Death Penalty Trial

A jury of seven men and five women will decide whether Nikolas Cruz should get the death penalty for killing 17 people in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Those 12 jurors plus 10 alternates were chosen after a nearly three-month process.

With the jury set, opening statements began on July 18 for the death penalty trial, which could take four months or possibly longer.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

The jury will be deciding whether he is executed or receives a sentence of life without parole. For Cruz to get the death penalty, the jury must be unanimous.

Live updates below: