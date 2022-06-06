Parkland School Shooter Seeks Delay, Citing Mass Shootings, as Jury Selection Resumes

The killer of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 wants his death penalty jury selection process put on hold, arguing “the wave of emotion surrounding the recent mass shootings” creates “bias and prejudice against him” among potential jurors.

The defense motion for continuance, filed last Friday, could be heard Monday morning as Judge Elizabeth Scherer resumes jury selection after a 10-day hiatus.

So far, 35 potential jurors have made it through two rounds of questioning.

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, has pled guilty and the only question for the jury is whether he should get a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

In seeking a delay for “a reasonable period of time,” the defense cited publicity over recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Tex., as well as media comparisons between the Parkland massacre and the school shooting in Uvalde, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

“To make any attempt to conduct a fair, constitutional trial in the wake of the Uvalde and Buffalo tragedies would be futile,” defense attorney Melissa McNeill argued in the motion.

The state has not yet responded in court filings, but has in the past argued the events in Texas do not impact what is happening in the 17th floor courtroom in Fort Lauderdale.

The defense says the Uvalde shooting has “reopened old wounds” in Parkland and triggered protests against gun violence, like those that occurred after the February 14, 2018 crimes at MSD.

“Under the current circumstances,” the defense stated, “ it may be extremely difficult for jurors to put those feelings aside and not consider these other shootings in making their moral determination regarding the appropriate sentence in this case.”