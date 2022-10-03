Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial Resumes Monday Following Delay From Hurricane Ian

After a delay forced by the approach of Hurricane Ian, the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter will resume Monday, said Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

The state will continue its rebuttal in the case against confessed Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and staff dead, and 17 others wounded.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the murders of 17 people at the school in 2018.

By arguing Cruz showed no remorse for what he did, the state is trying to undo defense assertions that Cruz suffered from a lifetime of emotional, physical, and mental health issues that prompted his cruel behavior.

The state’s rebuttal was expected to run through Oct. 7 with closing argument scheduled to begin Oct. 10.

The state is seeking the death penalty. The defense is fighting for a life sentence without parole. That would require only one of the 12 jurors to vote against the death penalty for each of the 17 murders.