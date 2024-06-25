Part of northbound I-95 to close ahead of new traffic pattern: FDOT

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 will close on Tuesday overnight into Wednesday for continued work on the Design-Build Project, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

Here's what you need to know.

Where are the closures and alternate routes?

The lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday between NW 8 Street and NW 17 Street to allow workers to shift northbound travel lanes to the right side of the roadway, FDOT said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Drivers going north on I-95 who want to continue northbound should:

Take the eastbound I-395 ramp

Exit at NE 2 Avenue/Biscayne Boulevard (Exit 2B)

Turn right at NE 2 Avenue, then turn right at NE 11 Street

Turn right at NE 1 Avenue, to access the ramp to I-95 to continue north

Florida Department of Transportation Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 will close on Tuesday overnight into Wednesday for the Design-Build Project, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

The northbound I-95 ramp to westbound SR 836 will also be closed during the same hours, the department added.

Drivers who need to go west on SR 836 should:

Enter the eastbound I-395 ramp

Exit at NE 2 Avenue/Biscayne Boulevard (Exit 2B)

Turn right on NE 2 Avenue

Turn right on NE 11 Street

Turn right on NE 1 Avenue to access westbound I-395 to continue onto westbound SR 836

Here is a map of the closure and detours.

Why are these closures needed?

FDOT said the closures are needed to set up a new northbound traffic pattern between NW 8 Street and NW 17 Street, which will be in place when the road reopens at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Per the department: "The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street."

What is the Design-Build Project?

"The I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project will add capacity, enhance the flow of traffic and safety, and improve access along I-395, SR 836 and I-95," FDOT said in a news release.