Passenger Detained After Jumping Onto Plane Wing at Miami International Airport

A passenger was detained after he opened the emergency exit of a plane and jumped onto the wing Wednesday at Miami International Airport, police said.

The incident happened on American Airlines flight 920, which arrived in Miami after 7 p.m. from Cali, Colombia.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The flight was deplaning at gate D22 when the man escaped onto the wing. U.S. Customs and Border patrol agents apprehended him immediately.

"We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action," American Airlines said in a statement.

The passenger, who was not immediately identified, will likely face federal charges.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the passenger had been arrested. He was detained.