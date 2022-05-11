Passenger With No Experience Lands Plane at South Florida Airport

An air traffic controller is being called a hero after helping a male passenger land a small plane at an airport in West Palm Beach after the pilot suffered a medical issue.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board was forced to land at Palm Beach International Airport.

"I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to flu the airplane," the passenger said.

"What's your position," the controller responded.

"I have no idea. I see the coast of Florida in front of me and I have no idea," the passenger said.

The controller was able to communicate with the passenger in the cockpit and helped him land at the airport.

"Kudos to that new pilot," the air traffic controller said after the plane landed safely.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition and identity were not released.

The FAA is investigating the incident.