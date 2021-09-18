Passengers Kicked Off Flight at Miami Int'l Airport After Refusing to Wear Masks

Two passengers on a flight leaving Miami International Airport on Friday were kicked off after refusing to wear face masks.

Only in Dade posted the video from the American Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Miami to Houston, showing the passengers being escorted off the plane.

Three people kicked out of American Airlines flight in MIA that had already been delayed for 9 hours. Two for not following mask rules and another person for arguing with them | #ONLYinDADE ig: dreatrev pic.twitter.com/OeNt3H6O05 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 18, 2021

"American Airlines Flight 1469, with service from Miami (MIA) to Houston (IAH), returned to the gate to deplane two customers who refused to comply with crew member instructions or adhere to federal face covering requirements," the airline said in a statement. "We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The incident became the latest involving disputes at South Florida airports, including an incident at the American Airlines terminal last month.