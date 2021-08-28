Aggressive Passenger At Miami International Airport

A man was caught on camera screaming, yelling, and getting violent at the American Airlines terminal at Miami International Airport Friday. Miami-Dade police say the man was a veteran in crisis.

"Where's the police?" could be heard in the video.

The man can be seen screaming at airport staff, knocking down barricades, kicking a sign and then gets physical.

Police responded and apprehended the passenger who was eventually taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation, according to Miami-Dade Police.

MIA says there has been an uptick in aggressive passenger behavior.

The FAA has the numbers to prove it. Nationwide, in 2019 there were 150 recorded incidents of unruly behavior.

In 2021, there have been more than 3,800.

To stay safe, Linda Bumstead, a Washington, D.C.-based flight attendant is one of many airline employees taking self defense classes to be prepared for situations like this.

The course has been taught since 9/11, but recently it's in high demand.

"The world's gone a little crazy, so I'm not absolutely surprised, but I want to be able to protect myself," Bumstead said.

De- escalation techniques and other safety measures are taught as well. Flight attendants say they never want to use any of this but the number of incidents continue to soar.