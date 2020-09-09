Paulette, Rene Continue Move Through Atlantic; Not Expected to Impact Florida

While as many as four tropical systems could become named storms by the end of the work week, South Florida is not at risk of being struck by any of them at this time.

Tropical Storm Paulette remains over 1400 miles from the nearest land area Wednesday morning, with winds of 60 miles per hour as of the 5 AM advisory and moving west at 8 m.p.h. with no watches or warnings being issued.

The 5am #Paulette track and intensity forecast shows a system moving west then more to the northwest. No major strengthening expected. No impact to land.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Rene was downgraded late Tuesday evening and remains with winds of 35 m.p.h. while moving west-northwest at 14 m.p.h. and is over 400 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands with all watches and warnings lifted.

Invest 94-L is off the coast of the Carolinas and has a 30 percent chance of becoming a named system in the next two to five days. At the same time, a tropical wave that is expected to move off the coast of Africa by Thursday has an 80 percent chance of becoming a named storm within the next five days.

Rene is the Atlantic’s earliest 17th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.