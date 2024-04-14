Pedestrian dies after crash with Brightline train in Dania Beach

A pedestrian dead after a crash involving a Brightline train on Sunday in Dania Beach, Broward Sheriff Office confirmed.

According to a statement by the BSO, deputies received a report of a crash involving a Brightline Train and a pedestrian shortly after 8:00 AM on Sunday in West Dania Beach Boulevard and Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach.

While at the scene, deputies say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

BSO did not reveal how the crash occurred.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash, according to the statement.